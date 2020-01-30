Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.95% from the stock’s previous close.

DT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dynatrace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Dynatrace from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.39.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

DT stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.37. 25,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,786. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.51. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dynatrace will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 3,636,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $87,301,944.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,870,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $1,743,000. Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $1,045,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 681.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 94,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $2,835,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.