Dynex Capital (DX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.25 million during the quarter. Dynex Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 178.71%. On average, analysts expect Dynex Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

NYSE:DX opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $408.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.64. Dynex Capital has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

DX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Dynex Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.68.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.