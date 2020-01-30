Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the bank on Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana has a payout ratio of 17.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eagle Bancorp Montana to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

EBMT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.31. 12,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,693. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.85. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $135.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.16). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

