Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Issues Earnings Results

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $9.77 million during the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 21.30%.

EFSI traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 519. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Eagle Financial Services has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.69.

About Eagle Financial Services

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

