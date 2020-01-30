Eastgroup Properties (EGP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Eastgroup Properties to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EGP opened at $137.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.34. Eastgroup Properties has a 52-week low of $101.48 and a 52-week high of $138.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EGP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

