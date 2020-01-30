Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.20-7.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.78. Eastman Chemical also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 7.20-7.60 EPS.

Shares of EMN traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,051,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,693. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $61.22 and a 52 week high of $86.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Eastman Chemical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a $89.00 target price on Eastman Chemical and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.83.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

