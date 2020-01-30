EBCoin (EBC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $12.00

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, EBCoin has traded 49.9% higher against the US dollar. EBCoin has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $12.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EBCoin token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, CoinBene and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $297.08 or 0.03121869 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00195668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030414 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00123053 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EBCoin Token Profile

EBCoin’s genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io.

EBCoin Token Trading

EBCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

