eBitcoin (EBTC) Price Up 10.1% Over Last 7 Days

eBitcoin (CURRENCY:EBTC) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. One eBitcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC, Kucoin and CoinExchange. eBitcoin has a market capitalization of $699,846.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of eBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, eBitcoin has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.37 or 0.03130360 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00195259 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030394 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00123021 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About eBitcoin

eBitcoin launched on September 27th, 2017. eBitcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,897,126 tokens. eBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@eBTCFoundation. The Reddit community for eBitcoin is /r/eBTC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eBitcoin is ebitcoin.org. eBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @eBTCFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

eBitcoin Token Trading

eBitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Kucoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

