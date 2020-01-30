eBoost (EBST) 24 Hour Volume Hits $11.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $223,251.00 and $11.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About eBoost

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, C-CEX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

