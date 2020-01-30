ECC (ECC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.36 Million

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. One ECC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, C-Patex and CryptoBridge. ECC has a market cap of $2.36 million and $848.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ECC has traded up 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00047650 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00067869 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,506.57 or 1.00475767 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000737 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00056773 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001393 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000633 BTC.

About ECC

ECC (ECC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here. ECC’s official website is ecc.network.

ECC Coin Trading

ECC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, C-Patex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ECC using one of the exchanges listed above.

