EchoLink Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $60,575.00 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last week, EchoLink has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. EchoLink has a total market cap of $806,507.00 and approximately $60,575.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, LBank, HitBTC and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00036621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $545.42 or 0.05711202 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00025289 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00128758 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00016344 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002612 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00033662 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002889 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EKO is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Hotbit, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

