Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Eco Animal Health Group stock opened at GBX 257.56 ($3.39) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 230.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 314.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $177.98 million and a PE ratio of 19.37. Eco Animal Health Group has a 1-year low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 755 ($9.93).

About Eco Animal Health Group

ECO Animal Health Group plc develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

