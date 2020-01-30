Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EPC shares. ValuEngine raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 115.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 54.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 16.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.80. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

