EDRCoin Price Reaches $0.0168 on Exchanges (EDRC)

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last week, EDRCoin has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. EDRCoin has a market capitalization of $49,105.00 and $8.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDRCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0168 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About EDRCoin

EDRCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EDRCoin is www.edrcoin.cash.

EDRCoin Coin Trading

EDRCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDRCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

