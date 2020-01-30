Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.15-6.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6-5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.79 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.49-1.59 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EW. Raymond James increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $239.42.

NYSE EW traded up $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $233.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,184,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.37 and its 200 day moving average is $226.27. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $163.08 and a 52-week high of $247.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.38, for a total transaction of $5,538,383.00. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.28, for a total value of $1,757,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,374.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,391 shares of company stock valued at $33,140,879 over the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

