Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.15-6.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6-5.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.70 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.15-6.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $233.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,187,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,575. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.10, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $163.08 and a twelve month high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $239.42.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.28, for a total transaction of $1,757,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,374.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.75, for a total value of $1,610,161.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,763,763.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,391 shares of company stock valued at $33,140,879 in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

