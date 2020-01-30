Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

NYSE EW traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $233.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,187,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,575. The company has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 64.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.49. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $163.08 and a twelve month high of $247.64.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.42.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.38, for a total value of $5,538,383.00. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.28, for a total value of $1,757,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,374.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,391 shares of company stock valued at $33,140,879 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.