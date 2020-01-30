Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.49-1.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15-1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.15-6.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $233.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,187,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,575. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $163.08 and a 52-week high of $247.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.44 and a 200 day moving average of $226.49. The company has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 64.10, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $239.42.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.26, for a total value of $1,230,896.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,979,559.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.14, for a total transaction of $605,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,154.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,391 shares of company stock worth $33,140,879 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

