Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.49-1.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15-1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.15-6.40 EPS.

EW traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $233.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,575. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.27. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $163.08 and a 1 year high of $247.64. The stock has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 64.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

EW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $239.42.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.28, for a total transaction of $1,757,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,374.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.14, for a total value of $605,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,154.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,391 shares of company stock valued at $33,140,879. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

