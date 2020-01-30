EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires 21,038 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 161.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,038 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 47,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% during the third quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.01. The stock had a trading volume of 652,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,469,300. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 48.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.72.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

