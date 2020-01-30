EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $1.70 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 72.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,428 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,905 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $185,636,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 24,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,034,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,509,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.62. The company has a market capitalization of $202.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

