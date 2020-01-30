eGain (EGAN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. eGain has set its Q2 guidance at $0.01-0.02 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $0.00-0.06 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. eGain had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.02 million. On average, analysts expect eGain to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain stock opened at $7.23 on Thursday. eGain has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69. The company has a market cap of $225.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EGAN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Rowe began coverage on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. eGain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.