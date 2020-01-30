Egretia Achieves Market Cap of $7.14 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Egretia has a market cap of $7.14 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Egretia token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and OKEx. During the last seven days, Egretia has traded up 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Egretia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $294.40 or 0.03106901 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010565 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00195283 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00030380 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00122982 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Egretia Token Profile

Egretia launched on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,308,472 tokens. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io. Egretia’s official website is egretia.io. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Egretia Token Trading

Egretia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Hotbit, Kucoin, IDEX, OKEx and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Egretia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egretia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.