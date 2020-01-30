eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Forecasted to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) – William Blair lifted their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for eHealth in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.85.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of eHealth from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of eHealth from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.60.

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $118.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 408.63 and a beta of 1.16. eHealth has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $130.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in eHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in eHealth by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $104,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $10,121,446.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,000 shares of company stock worth $13,545,004 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

