Eidoo (EDO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $163,544.00

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Eidoo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002035 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, HitBTC, OKEx and Binance. Eidoo has a total market capitalization of $9.92 million and $163,544.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Eidoo has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Eidoo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $299.79 or 0.03204181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00193646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030442 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00122331 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Eidoo

Eidoo was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 88,283,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,949,045 tokens. The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/. Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Eidoo is eidoo.io.

Buying and Selling Eidoo

Eidoo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, Eidoo Hybrid Exchange, Binance and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eidoo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eidoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eidoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eidoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.