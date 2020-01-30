El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) Shares Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.56% of El Paso Electric worth $15,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in El Paso Electric by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in El Paso Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in El Paso Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in El Paso Electric by 222.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in El Paso Electric by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get El Paso Electric alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of EE stock opened at $68.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. El Paso Electric has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $74.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.14.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $294.45 million during the quarter. El Paso Electric had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 7.85%.

El Paso Electric Profile

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for El Paso Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Paso Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.