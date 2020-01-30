ELA Coin Price Up 3.8% This Week (ELAC)

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 30th. During the last week, ELA Coin has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One ELA Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and BitForex. ELA Coin has a market cap of $2.96 million and $1.36 million worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ELA Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.78 or 0.03157671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010710 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00192359 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030801 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00122570 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ELA Coin

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain. The official message board for ELA Coin is medium.com/@elamachain. The official website for ELA Coin is www.elamachain.io.

Buying and Selling ELA Coin

ELA Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELA Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELA Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELA Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELA Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.