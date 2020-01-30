Electroneum (ETN) Trading 18.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Cryptomate, Bitbns and Cryptopia. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $44.06 million and $194,937.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,977,779,636 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Kucoin, Cryptohub, Cryptopia, Cryptomate, CoinBene, TradeOgre and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

