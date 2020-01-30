Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.152 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.65-4.65 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,828,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,450. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $114.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.91 and its 200-day moving average is $99.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EA. BidaskClub upgraded Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.54.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $48,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,417.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $2,018,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,373 shares of company stock worth $9,925,360. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

