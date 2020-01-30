Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.21 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.65-4.65 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on EA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Electronic Arts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.54.

EA traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.64. 3,828,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,450. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $864,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 19,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $2,099,174.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 33,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,413.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,373 shares of company stock valued at $9,925,360 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

