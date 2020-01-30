Elementis (LON:ELM) Price Target Lowered to GBX 186 at Credit Suisse Group

Elementis (LON:ELM) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 186 ($2.45) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Elementis from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.17) price target (down previously from GBX 175 ($2.30)) on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Elementis from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Elementis from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 153 ($2.01) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elementis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 169.83 ($2.23).

ELM stock opened at GBX 132.90 ($1.75) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 162.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 153.96. Elementis has a twelve month low of GBX 127.30 ($1.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 198.90 ($2.62). The firm has a market cap of $766.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28.

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

