Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.70-6.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.7-24.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.78 billion.Eli Lilly And Co also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.70-6.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $2.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,674,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,466. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $142.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.49%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.67.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $798,622.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,403,301 shares in the company, valued at $13,274,632,446.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,590,504 shares of company stock worth $198,037,912. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

