Elite Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (1337)

Elite (CURRENCY:1337) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Elite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub. During the last seven days, Elite has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Elite has a market cap of $445,860.00 and $5.00 worth of Elite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006613 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003623 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000998 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 70.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007429 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00036348 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Elite Profile

Elite (CRYPTO:1337) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2016. Elite’s total supply is 29,367,985,913 coins and its circulating supply is 26,565,632,798 coins. The official website for Elite is www.elitecurrency.info. Elite’s official Twitter account is @elitecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elite is /r/1337Foundation/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elite Coin Trading

Elite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

