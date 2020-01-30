Elitium (EUM) Price Hits $0.95 on Exchanges

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Elitium has a market capitalization of $9.18 million and approximately $81,244.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elitium has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Elitium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00010000 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and BitMart.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.08 or 0.03121869 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00195668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030414 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00123053 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elitium Token Profile

Elitium's total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,655,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium. Elitium's official website is www.elitium.io. Elitium's official message board is medium.com/elitium. Elitium's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elitium Token Trading

Elitium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

