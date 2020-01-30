Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Releases Earnings Results

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.52 million during the quarter.

Shares of ESBK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.30. The stock had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059. Elmira Savings Bank has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.92. The company has a market capitalization of $55.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Elmira Savings Bank alerts:

Elmira Savings Bank Company Profile

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, and NOW accounts. The company also provides consumer loans comprising auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; and lines of credit.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Elmira Savings Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elmira Savings Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.