Elysium (ELS) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Elysium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elysium has a market capitalization of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00723008 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009337 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007116 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00034770 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000513 BTC.

About Elysium

ELS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

