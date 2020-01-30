Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Getting Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) have been trending positive on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Embraer earned a news impact score of 2.89 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the aerospace company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several analysts have recently commented on ERJ shares. ValuEngine downgraded Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Embraer in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Embraer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of ERJ stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,615. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average of $18.32. Embraer has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $21.48.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Embraer will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

