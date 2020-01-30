Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Short Interest Update

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of EMCF stock opened at $31.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.53. Emclaire Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

Get Emclaire Financial alerts:

In related news, CEO William C. Marsh purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Emclaire Financial

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Emclaire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emclaire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.