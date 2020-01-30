Emerald Crypto Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded up 28% against the U.S. dollar. Emerald Crypto has a total market capitalization of $148,434.00 and $1.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Emerald Crypto alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Profile

EMD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 16th, 2013. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

Emerald Crypto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emerald Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emerald Crypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.