Emercoin (EMC) Market Cap Hits $4.41 Million

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Emercoin has a market cap of $4.41 million and $14,187.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded up 23.9% against the dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0978 or 0.00001034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, xBTCe and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000432 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,086,961 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC.

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, xBTCe, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Tux Exchange, Livecoin, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

