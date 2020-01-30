Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of -1.00

News headlines about Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) have trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Empire State Realty Trust earned a news impact score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the real estate investment trust an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of ESRT stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $13.70. 12,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average of $14.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESRT. ValuEngine upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Empire State Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

