Empirical Finance LLC Buys 5,822 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $63.92 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $64.70 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.39.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

