Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 626.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $124.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $311.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.85, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $93.57 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,486 shares of company stock worth $15,911,089. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

