Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 2,467 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,006 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1,052.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 23,744 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 103.6% during the third quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 140,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 71,300 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,620,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $341,526,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 47,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $135.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.63. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.77.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

