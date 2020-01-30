Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.95 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $52.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.89. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $52.69 and a 12 month high of $106.80.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $608,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

