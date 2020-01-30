Encompass Health (EHC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Encompass Health to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $59.29.

Several research firms have issued reports on EHC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from to in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.13.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

