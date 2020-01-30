Endurance International Group (EIGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Endurance International Group had a positive return on equity of 13.20% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Endurance International Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Endurance International Group stock opened at $4.57 on Thursday. Endurance International Group has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $8.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average is $4.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02. The company has a market capitalization of $714.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.15 and a beta of 1.33.

EIGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Endurance International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Endurance International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $5.50 price target on Endurance International Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

