Enterprise Financial Services Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 106.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 18,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Pfizer by 68.2% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 29.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 194,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after buying an additional 44,821 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,396,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,478,000 after buying an additional 13,097 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.97. The stock had a trading volume of 12,782,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,469,300. The firm has a market cap of $211.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average of $37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.81%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.72.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

