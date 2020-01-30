Enterprise Financial Services Corp Sells 5,332 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,332 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 2.4% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in PepsiCo by 50.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.97. The stock had a trading volume of 133,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,830. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $198.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.51 and a fifty-two week high of $144.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.