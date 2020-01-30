Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $720.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Envista updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.63-1.73 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NVST traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.20. 4,718,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,630,640. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.66. Envista has a one year low of $25.65 and a one year high of $33.30.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Envista in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Envista in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Envista has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

